Bean Cash (BITB) 1-Day Volume Tops $96.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $314,227.41 and $96.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,627,227,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars.

