Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.33. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 15,263 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,648,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

