Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $150,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.75. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

