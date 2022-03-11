BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $184.00

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $184.00, but opened at $177.01. BeiGene shares last traded at $177.20, with a volume of 1,257 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.53.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

