Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Buys $17,770.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

Shares of BELFB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.60. 111,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $128,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

