BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $25.19. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 8,942 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $970.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 258,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 842,747 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

