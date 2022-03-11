Belt Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,009.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $181,009.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.06595084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.21 or 1.00117116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

