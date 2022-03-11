Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BSEFY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Benesse has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.24.
Benesse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benesse (BSEFY)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.