Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €197.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €182.69 ($198.58).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €143.05 ($155.49) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €162.00. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

