Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.66) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.21).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 736 ($9.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 884.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 907.45. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.78), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($330,410.77). In the last three months, insiders bought 47 shares of company stock valued at $41,327.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

