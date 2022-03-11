Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 217,669 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

