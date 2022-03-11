Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $203,460.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. 3,121,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $155,157,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

