Betty J. Sapp Acquires 1,362 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BLL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,352. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ball by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Ball by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.