BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of BGC Partners worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BGC Partners by 76.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

