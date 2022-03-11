BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

