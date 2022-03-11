BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820,214 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.24. 288,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

