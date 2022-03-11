Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share for the year.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

