Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,400.25 ($18.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,484.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,517.26. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

