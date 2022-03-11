Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $204.88

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.88, but opened at $212.99. Bill.com shares last traded at $200.35, with a volume of 5,456 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,612 shares of company stock worth $21,354,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

