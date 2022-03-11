Binamon (BMON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $555,086.00

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $555,086.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06594045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,113.21 or 0.99954373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041926 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

