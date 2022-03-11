BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.86 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $81.86 million and $27.24 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $40.47 or 0.00104430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007176 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00279009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.