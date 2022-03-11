Binemon (BIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $4.80 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.