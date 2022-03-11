BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

NASDAQ BDSI remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Friday. 9,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.