Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Decreased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $199.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.94 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average is $256.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

