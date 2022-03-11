Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $233,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,358 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

