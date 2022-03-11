BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,487 shares of company stock worth $4,776,838. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 77,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.95 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.77 million, a PE ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

