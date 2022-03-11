Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $328.25

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.25 ($4.30) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.69). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,785 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.
Biome Technologies Company Profile (LON:BIOM)
