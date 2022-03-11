Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $0.86. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2,910 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.