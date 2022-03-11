Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $0.86. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2,910 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)
