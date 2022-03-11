BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.18 and last traded at $143.51. 4,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,178,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.27.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

