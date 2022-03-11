Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,516.36

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,516.36 ($46.07) and traded as low as GBX 3,035 ($39.77). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,100 ($40.62), with a volume of 2,015 shares.
The company has a market cap of £161.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,516.36.
About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)
