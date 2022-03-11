Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

BVS opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -280.60.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 110.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

