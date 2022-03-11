Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BVS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.96. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,716. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

