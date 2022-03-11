BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.
Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,542. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
