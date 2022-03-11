Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIREF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIREF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

