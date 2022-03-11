Bismuth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $257.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $257.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003616 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

