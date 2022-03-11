Biswap Price Tops $0.31 (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $59.15 million and $6.58 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06594045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,113.21 or 0.99954373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041926 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.