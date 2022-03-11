Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0319

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 62.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $587,805.36 and approximately $756.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

