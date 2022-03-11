Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Tops $202,393.96 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $202,393.96 and approximately $3,399.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00224241 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.