BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $32,064.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00240155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007775 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005395 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002187 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

