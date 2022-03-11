Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:BSAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
