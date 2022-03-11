Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:BSAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.