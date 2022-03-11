BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $23,963.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015141 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 138.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,243,040 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.