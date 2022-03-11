BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

