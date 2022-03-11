BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BME opened at $42.30 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

