BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.34) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

