BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.34) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
