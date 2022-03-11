BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.46

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 88420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

