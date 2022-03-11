BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.46

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 88420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
