BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

