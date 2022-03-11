BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.43. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 120,032 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 72,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

