BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.43. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 120,032 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
