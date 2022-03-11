BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,519. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

