BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 136,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,416. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.