Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 244.9% in February

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,558. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
